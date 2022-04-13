A structure fire was reported in the 3600 block of the Odell Highway April 5. Wy’East Fire District was first on the scene, the station located a short distance away. Fire Chief/CEO Greg Borton reported the structure was fully engulfed on arrival at approximately 9:55 a.m.
The fire began in the kitchen and is believed to be electrical in nature. The investigation is ongoing.
The blaze was knocked down at 10:42 p.m., with mop up complete at 11:44 a.m.
Fire departments responding were Wy’East, West Side, Hood River and Parkdale. Hood River County Sheriff’s deputies assisted with blocking Highway 282/Odell Highway until Oregon Department of Transportation arrived on the scene and took over. Hood River Electric Co-op also responded to disconnect all power from the building.
