Renea Campbell

1. What makes you a good candidate for the office of Klickitat County Clerk?

I have been County Clerk for the last nine years, previously working in District Court for 24 years, 18 of those was as Court Administrator managing the day-to-day operations of the court. Having experience in the court system, the processes, knowledge of the laws, state and local rules along with ongoing training are essential for the position of County Clerk.