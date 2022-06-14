Wondering how to check water quality on the Columbia River this summer before you head out to recreate?
Swim Guide delivers free and up-to-date water quality information for beaches, lakes, rivers, and swim-ming holes. Columbia Riverkeeper staff and volunteers monitor water quality at popular recreation sites and upload data to Swim Guide, a website and app that make it easy to find and learn about popular swim beaches.
“We test for E. coli (Escherichia coli) … a naturally occurring bacteria that lives in the lower intestines of warm-blooded mammals,” said a Riverkeeper press release. “E. coli belongs to a group of bacteria, some of which are harmful, known as fecal coliform. Its presence in rivers indicates fecal contamination. Common sources of E. coli include overflowing septic fields and sewage systems, and fecal matter from wildlife and pets.”
Riverkeeper collects water samples weekly from the mainstem Columbia near Hood River, and twice monthly from most other sites. If a site is marked red, Riverkeeper recommends waiting to recreate at that area until they test again, or to use extreme caution.
“With Swim Guide our goal is to help river users make informed decisions,” said the press release. “We recommend limiting exposure during times of high E. coli. You may still make the choice to swim but it’s important to understand the risks. Children spend more time in the water and may be more likely to swallow water and become ill. Infants, older adults, and individuals with weakened immune systems are the most at risk of becoming seriously ill.”
State and federal agencies collect very little site-specific data to help you decide how safe a particular part of the Columbia is for swimming, continued the press release.
“Riverkeeper is a strong proponent of playing in the river! We all have the right to swim, fish, kayak, wind-surf, kiteboard, and boat on the Columbia. Unfortunately, in some stretches of the river, toxic pollution and unsafe bacteria levels make doing so unsafe. Much of the Columbia River is safe for swimming, but use caution.”
Riverkeeper additionally recommends the following after recreating in the Columbia:
Rinse off after swimming, and avoid entering the river with open cuts or wounds.
Avoid industrial areas and discharge pipes.
Check Swim Guide before swimming for current E. coli levels at popular recreation sites.
Beware of fast currents and steep drop-offs. Know your limits, and swim close to shore.
Visit www.columbiariverkeeper.org/columbia/swim-guide and click on the map to check out the latest water quality information, or download the app or search Swim Guide in the app store (for iPhone, iPad, and Android).
