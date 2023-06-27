SALEM — “Keep it legal, keep it safe” is the message from the Oregon State Fire Marshal (OSFM). The 2023 fireworks retail sales season began June 23 and runs through July 6 in Oregon. The OSFM would like everyone to know which fireworks are legal to use, where fireworks can be used, and how to use them safely.

“We ask Oregonians to be responsible if they plan to use fireworks as part of their celebrations,” OSFM Assistant Chief Deputy Mark Johnston said. “Every year, we see fires and injuries because of improper use of fireworks or illegal fireworks. Our message is simple: Keep it legal and keep it safe.”  

