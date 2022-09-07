HOOD RIVER — Hood River County and a former employee agreed to a settlement regarding 2018 allegations that he stole money from the Tollbridge and Tucker Park cash deposits while working for the Public Works Department (PWD).

Cory Van Sickle served as a Park Technician II when he was arrested in 2018 on 13 charges related to mishandling of county funds. Those charges were dropped in 2019, as reported by the Hood River News on Oct. 26.