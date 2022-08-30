Hood River Rotary

Paul Noel, right, speaks at the Hood River Rotary meeting on Aug. 18. Noel is a retired Navy veteran and a current communications spokesperson for the Hanford Site that is located just north of Richland, Wash. Noah Noteboom photo

HOOD RIVER — The Hood River Rotary Club heard a presentation from a spokesman from the Office of Communications at the Hanford Site on Tuesday, Aug. 23.

Retired Navy veteran Paul Noel traveled from the decommissioned nuclear production site to give updates on clean up, upcoming projects and contamination of the nearby Columbia River.