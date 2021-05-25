May is Foster Care Awareness Month and Every Child Oregon, has collaborated with Starbucks and First Interstate Bank in the Gorge to launch Kick-Off Summer, a campaign to collect and donate new sneakers to youth in foster care.
Through the end of May, Starbucks stores and First Interstate Bank lobbies have drop boxes where you can donate new sneakers as well as a poster with a QR code that shares three ways to get involved with Foster Care Awareness Month. Visit everychildoregon.org/kick-off-summer to find a Kick-Off Summer drop off location nearest you or donate sneakers online.
“We are committed to creatively supporting kids and young people in foster care as well as the families that open their homes to these kids,” said Brooke Gray, executive director, Every Child Oregon. “Kick-Off Summer is a fun way to engage the community around a specific summer need for every kid: new sneakers. Every child deserves a new pair of shoes as the weather changes. Hint, name-brand sneakers are an extra special treat.”
Every Child Oregon mobilizes the community to uplift children and families impacted by foster care in Oregon. Several nonprofit organizations in the Gorge are working with Every Child Oregon to realize their goals. In 2020, 2,285 people inquired about foster parenting or adoption, a 27 percent increase from 2019. Foster youth need support year-round, but this May is an opportunity to increase awareness about ways to care for children and families in the foster care system.
In a time when many believe abuse to be on the rise due to the extreme pressures on families, Oregon has risen to the challenge, thanks largely to Every Child Oregon and its local community of supporters, according to a press release. But more can be done. Sign up to donate goods, volunteer, or become a foster parent at everychildoregon.org.
For those looking for other ways to support the children and families in their communities, Every Child’s MyNeighbOR program is another way to help meet the essential needs of children, families, and young adults impacted by foster care.
Children in foster care need tangible support all year long. Join the movement beyond Kick-Off Summer and sign up for our monthly newsletter at EveryChildOregon.org.
