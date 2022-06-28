The Skamania County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the Washougal Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, located and captured escaped inmate Cody Alan Bliss, 28, of Carson.
Bliss escaped from a supervised in custody work crew assignment near the Bonneville Dam in June 2021. He was serving time for felony eluding. The Skamania County Sheriff’s office has since been receiving tips and information regarding Bliss, according to a press release from the department. He is suspected to have been involved in other criminal activity after his escape in both Clark and Skamania counties, the release stated.
The U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force assisted Skamania Sheriff deputies by providing surveillance on several properties within Clark County. On June 15, Bliss was taken into custody, without incident, at an apartment complex within the City of Washougal. Courtney M. Palmer, 31, of Stevenson, was also arrested at the same location on an active felony warrant out of Skamania County Superior Court for rendering criminal assistance.
Both Bliss and Palmer were lodged into the Skamania County Jail.
