Entertainment Update is a weekly listing of live performances happening in our communities. Submit entries by email to Jacob Bertram at jacobb@gorgenews.com, or call 541-296-2141 ext. 106. Entries are free of charge and are published as space permits.
Zac Grooms at Big River Pizza
200 Beech St., Arlington
June 23, 7 p.m. — Come listen to Zac Grooms play tunes at Big River Pizza Bar & Grill
The Ruins shows
13 Railroad St., Hood River
June 23, 6 p.m. — Local Thursdays: The Night Farmers w/ Matt Coughlin to perform, $3 at the door. All ages invited, dogs not allowed.
June 28, 6 p.m. — Ruins Thursdays: Igor and The Red Elvises with J. Graves, $3 at the door, all ages; tickets $8 and 21-plus past 8 p.m.
Working Hands live music
1021 12th St., Hood River
June 24, 6 p.m. — Richard Gans to breathe new life into old folk Friday Night, and Americana Duo Two Runner to perform.
Dallesport show
June 25, 7 p.m. — Alex Ramirez y Su Grupo Profetas to perform at Plaza Portatil. Tickets $50
29th Annual Gorge Blues Festival
Skamania County Fairgrounds
710 S.W. Rock Creek Drive, Stevenson
June 24 —Johnny Wheels & The Swamp Donkeys, Mark Hurwitz and Gin Creek, Big River Blues Band
June 25 — Too Slim & The Taildraggers, Coyote Kinds w/ Tiphony Dames, Stacy Jones Band, Stevie & The Blue Flames, Michele D’Amour & The Love Dealers, Seth Myzel Band, and Robin Gibson Band. Tickets online at gorgeblues.com
Bargeway Pub performances
1535 Bargeway Road, The Dalles
June 22, 7 p.m. — Trisha Adams to play dinner show at Bargeway. No cover, all ages.
June 24, 7 p.m. — Nashville-based and Oregon-grown country singer McKayla Marie to perform.
June 25, 1 p.m. — BB Lake Band to take the stage.
Live Show at Last Stop
209 E. Second St., The Dalles
June 26, 7 p.m. — BB Lake Band to play at Last Stop Saloon in The Dalles.
Pink Floyd cover band at The Ruins
13 Railroad St., Hood River
June 24, 7 p.m. — Pigs on The Wing — A Tribute to Pink Floyd : The Dark Side of The Moon to perform the classic album in its entirety, plus a full second set highlighting the very best of Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters-era catalog.
Adventure Van Expo
3020 Wy’east Road, Hood River
June 25, 1:30 p.m. — Blues guitarist Scott Pemberton Band headline van life convention at Hood River County Fairgrounds.
June 26, 12 p.m. — Legato Gusto to cap off events
Jazz by the Fireplace
102 Oak Street, Hood River
June 24, 7:30 p.m. — Live jazz every Saturday hosted by Dave Henehan and Chic Preston joined by various jazz musicians at Hood River Hotel.
June 25, 7:30 p.m. — Dave Henehan (guitar), Chic Preston (bass), and Kerry Williams (mandolin) to perform jazz, swing, latin, and more. All ages allowed, no cover charge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.