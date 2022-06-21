Entertainment Update is a weekly listing of live performances happening in our communities. Submit entries by email to Jacob Bertram at jacobb@gorgenews.com, or call 541-296-2141 ext. 106. Entries are free of charge and are published as space permits.

Zac Grooms at Big River Pizza

200 Beech St., Arlington

June 23, 7 p.m. — Come listen to Zac Grooms play tunes at Big River Pizza Bar & Grill

The Ruins shows

13 Railroad St., Hood River

June 23, 6 p.m. — Local Thursdays: The Night Farmers w/ Matt Coughlin to perform, $3 at the door. All ages invited, dogs not allowed.

June 28, 6 p.m. — Ruins Thursdays: Igor and The Red Elvises with J. Graves, $3 at the door, all ages; tickets $8 and 21-plus past 8 p.m.

Working Hands live music

1021 12th St., Hood River

June 24, 6 p.m. — Richard Gans to breathe new life into old folk Friday Night, and Americana Duo Two Runner to perform.

Dallesport show

June 25, 7 p.m. — Alex Ramirez y Su Grupo Profetas to perform at Plaza Portatil. Tickets $50

29th Annual Gorge Blues Festival

Skamania County Fairgrounds

710 S.W. Rock Creek Drive, Stevenson

June 24 —Johnny Wheels & The Swamp Donkeys, Mark Hurwitz and Gin Creek, Big River Blues Band

June 25 — Too Slim & The Taildraggers, Coyote Kinds w/ Tiphony Dames, Stacy Jones Band, Stevie & The Blue Flames, Michele D’Amour & The Love Dealers, Seth Myzel Band, and Robin Gibson Band. Tickets online at gorgeblues.com

Bargeway Pub performances

1535 Bargeway Road, The Dalles

June 22, 7 p.m. — Trisha Adams  to play dinner show at Bargeway. No cover, all ages.

June 24, 7 p.m. — Nashville-based and Oregon-grown country singer McKayla Marie to perform.

June 25, 1 p.m. — BB Lake Band to take the stage.

Live Show at Last Stop

209 E. Second St., The Dalles

June 26, 7 p.m.  — BB Lake Band to play at Last Stop Saloon in The Dalles.

Pink Floyd cover band at The Ruins

13 Railroad St., Hood River

June 24, 7 p.m. — Pigs on The Wing — A Tribute to Pink Floyd : The Dark Side of The Moon to perform the classic album in its entirety, plus a full second set highlighting the very best of Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters-era catalog.

Adventure Van Expo

3020 Wy’east Road, Hood River

June 25, 1:30 p.m. — Blues guitarist Scott Pemberton Band headline van life convention at Hood River County Fairgrounds.

June 26, 12 p.m. — Legato Gusto to cap off events

Jazz by the Fireplace

102 Oak Street, Hood River

June 24, 7:30 p.m. — Live jazz every Saturday hosted by Dave Henehan and Chic Preston joined by various jazz musicians at Hood River Hotel.

June 25, 7:30 p.m. — Dave Henehan (guitar), Chic Preston (bass), and Kerry Williams (mandolin) to perform jazz, swing, latin, and more. All ages allowed, no cover charge.