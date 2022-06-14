WHITE SALMON — Due to the Hood River Bridge full closure on June 25, Skyline Health Foundation is rescheduling its annual fundraising gala “Cultivate Columbia” for Saturday, July 30.
“Although we are prepared to have the Gala on its original date, it would be difficult for residents on the Washington side of the river to attend, given the Hood River Bridge is inoperable,” said Elizabeth Vaivoda, Skyline Health Foundation director. “Please know we appreciate the generosity and continued support, and hope community members can attend at this later date.”
While the date will change, the other details will remain the same. The semi-formal event will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Best Western Plus Hood River Inn with an artist reception and silent auction. This will be followed by three-course dinner, live auction and special appeal. Chuck and Camille Hinman will be honored at the Gala and all proceeds will support Skyline Health’s Breast Health Program.
“We are thrilled to honor Chuck and Camille and bring our communities together to celebrate their years of dedication through the Cultivate Columbia Gala,” said Vaivoda. “Through the generosity of our philanthropic partners we are able to provide an amazing and memorable experience for our guests, honor an extraordinary couple, and raise funds to help us create healthier and happier communities.”
To purchase tickets, visit one.bidpal.net/cc22. For more information, contact Vaivoda at 509-637-2602 or evaivoda@myskylinehealth.org.
All net proceeds from Skyline Health Foundation’s gala will be used to support Skyline’s Breast Health Program, which provides financial assistance for breast cancer screenings and diagnostic tests for uninsured and underserved individuals, regardless of age or gender. This program also supports the purchase of the latest breath health technology.
