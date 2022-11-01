HOOD RIVER — The City of Hood River is recognizing its employees with bonuses worth up to $2,500. Hood River City Manager Abigail Elder approached the city council with a proposition to reward workers for their dedication during the COVID-19 pandemic, and council approved the bonuses in their Oct. 10 meeting.
“Lots of businesses and institutions shut down, but the city and government functions couldn’t,” said Elder.
Not only were the city operations forced to continue, Elder pointed out that the Hood River Fire Department had to work through a period of uncertainty. She praised the community’s response to helping where they could.
“In early 2020, they (the Fire Department) didn’t have the protective equipment that they needed,” she said. “And I didn’t know until just recently that a lot of the PPE (personal protective equipment) that our fire and police departments received early on was locally manufactured and donated to the department.”
Each staffer directly and currently employed by the city will receive a bonus that ranges between $1,000 and $2,500 that is based on their job within the city. Elder said workers will receive the payment in mid-November.
Work plan quarterly update
In a busy Oct. 24 city council meeting, Elder gave updates on the city’s work plan and how it has taken shape since being approved in April.
Many projects around the city have been taking positive steps forward, and Elder is especially pleased with the progress being made for affordable housing.
“One of the biggest wins in the critical projects list is the Affordable Housing Production Strategy,” said Elder. “Council has taken two actions that were recommended by the task force. One was to limit short term rentals in apartment buildings. And the other was to offer a tax waiver for qualified nonprofits that work in affordable housing.”
A critical component of the Heights Streetscape project has been community engagement, and the city has been working to facilitate discussions and consider any input provided. Residents were able to give their thoughts during an open house in April and the city created online surveys and used social media to gauge interest. Staffers also conducted outreach with emergency service providers to measure the impact a new streetscape will have on emergency response.
Now in Phase Three, the project will dive deeper into the details of the preferred design concept. The Urban Renewal Agency approved a scope of work for the project moving forward.
Projects not given the “critical” or “significant” project designation in the Council Work Plan are accomplishing goals as well. The Columbia Area Transit (CAT) is working to improve bus stops with more permanent fixtures. Elder explained that some locations are simply marked with a “sandwich sign,” that can occasionally be blown over.
“We’re working with them to make (the stops) more formal whether that’s a bench or a sign or something,” said Elder.
Four seats on the city council will expire on Dec. 31, and will be filled through the Nov. 8 general election.
In hopes of curbing the learning curve and after the seats have been decided, current city councilors and the newly elected candidates will sit down and discuss how to assist in a smooth transition and talk about next year’s work plan goals.
“We want to make sure that everybody understands what we’ve been doing. And that also gives me a lot more time to plan the budget,” said Elder.
If you would like to contribute to the City of Hood River’s annual strategic planning session, go to the city’s website and fill out the online survey.
The survey is open until Nov. 13 and print forms are also available in English and Spanish at City Hall.
