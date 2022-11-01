Jeff Helfrich

Jeff Helfrich, candidate for Oregon House District 52, is seeking to return to Salem to serve in the house.Contributed photo

House District 52 candidate Jeff Helfrich is hoping to bring balance and bipartisanship to the Oregon state legislature, where he hopes to address housing, inflation, education and other priorities.

Helfrich is running against Darcy Long, the Democrat, Independent and Working Families candidate for Oregon House District 52. The district was modified this year to include The Dalles west to the Sandy River and Mount Hood.