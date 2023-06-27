WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., reintroduced the Water for Conservation and Farming Act on June 21 “to help communities in Oregon and across the West suffering from ongoing drought,” according to a press release.

The bill will improve water access for agriculture and conservation by funding projects that improve dam safety, create more resilient watersheds and benefit agricultural and urban water users.