HOOD RIVER — Superintendent Rich Polkinghorn gave board members a stark overview of challenges faced by area school districts this school year at the Sept. 28 Hood River County School District board meeting.

Polkinghorn attended a Columbia Gorge Education Service District (ESD) regional meeting Sept. 27, he said, with Hood River, North Wasco, Dufur, South Wasco, Sherman, Gilliam and Wheeler district representatives present. “Two broad themes emerged from this meeting: Workforce shortages and enrollment,” he said, “both of which are a primary concern for Hood River County as well.