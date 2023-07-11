OSU announces honor roll
CORVALLIS — Names of students who have made the Scholastic Honor Roll for Spring 2023 have been announced by Oregon State University.
A total of 11,660 students earned a B-plus (3.5) or better to make the listing. To be on the Honor Roll, students must carry at least 6 graded hours of course work.
Students on the Honor Roll included:
Arlington: Atticus Inman, Senior, Biology; Claudia D. Oana, Freshman, Public Health.
Cascade Locks: Jessica Bernier, Senior, Botany; Aleyah J. Klapprich, Junior, English.
Condon: Angela M. Tyler, Senior, Human Devel and Family Science.
Dufur: Katie R. Beal, Junior, Business Administration.
Hood River: Ian J. Andrews, Junior, History; Taylor A. Beam, Junior, Business Administration; Ciena M. Brittle, Junior, Business Administration; Gene Bronson, Junior, Energy Systems Engineering; Maria G. Bustos Ramos, Senior, Human Devel and Family Science.
Myles Cameron, Senior, Arts, Media, and Technology; Maxwell Deborde, Sophomore, Marketing; Jasmine E. Farlow, Sophomore, Liberal Studies; Elizabeth N. Frost, Sophomore, Design & Innovation Management; Lydia M. Gerald, Junior, General Engineering.
Shea Y. Hall, Junior, University Exploratory Studies; Kathleen A. Hanline, Sophomore, BioHealth Sciences; Michael K. Hasegawa, Senior, BioHealth Sciences; Carter N. Ireland, Sophomore, Arts, Media, and Technology; Maggie Ishizaka, Senior, Teaching.
Casey Johnson, Junior, Chemical Engineering; Sophia J. Kaden, Sophomore, General Engineering; Danniar M. Kunze, Senior, Sociology; Dilma Lachino-Galindo, Junior, Psychology; Elizabeth K. Lamer, Freshman, Arts, Media, and Technology.
William J. Lamer, Senior, Outdoor Products; Syrus R. Logan, Senior, Kinesiology; Adriana Magana, Junior, Marketing; Brisa S. Magana, Junior, Business Administration; Diane Magana, Senior, Teaching.
Julian Magana, Senior, Marketing; Eric A. Mc Nerney, Freshman, Crop and Soil Science; Raine W. Melby, Senior, Biochemistry & Molecular Biolo; Alexis Montoya, Senior, Construction Engineering Mgt; Marissa J. Moore, Senior, Psychology.
Alejandro Morales, Senior, Computer Science; Ella C. Mudry, Senior, Mechanical Engineering; Ezra N. Mudry, Junior, Kinesiology; Jessa C. Nickelsen, Sophomore, BioHealth Sciences; Micah R. Poole, Sophomore, Business Administration.
Maeli J. Ready, Sophomore, Biology; Onika H. Rutherford, Senior, Psychology; Regina Sanchez, Senior, Computer Science; Jack E. Schofield, Senior, Computer Science; Izabella C. Soth, Freshman, Pre-Graphic Design.
Allison R. Thompson, Senior, Computer Science; Hao S. Truong, Senior, Computer Science; Morgan D. Williams, Senior, Business Administration; Justin H. Wilson, Senior, Agricultural Sciences; Cole C. Yinger, Senior, Biochemistry and Biophysics.
Zane A. Yinger, Senior, Botany; Ryan Zeller, Senior, Business Administration; Jihan A. Ziada, Junior, Marketing.
Moro: Emma Robbins, Sophomore, Kinesiology.
Mosier: Anna C. Funk, Senior, Biology; Evelyn Ramirez, Junior, Psychology.
Mt. Hood-Parkdale: Sandra Castillo, Junior, General Engineering; Leif-Eirik Hansen, Sophomore, Arts, Media, and Technology; RaeAan A. Rhodes, Senior, Agricultural Sciences; Briana Santillan, Freshman, Spanish; Grace P. Schreiber, Senior, Animal Sciences; Kendra M. Yasui, Senior, BioHealth Sciences.
The Dalles: Ariadne K. Andrade Lopez, Senior, Psychology; Lily I. Buckland, Junior, Anthropology; Yoko Clack, Junior, Biochemistry and Biophysics; Alexander J. Coats, Junior, Spanish; Teresa Esiquio Rendon, Senior, Finance.
Henry S. Goodwin, Senior, Mechanical Engineering; Noah M. Holloran, Senior, Mechanical Engineering; Keon C. Kiser, Junior, Environmental Engineering; Cole H. Kortge, Senior, Agricultural Sciences; Jesse M. Larson, Sophomore, General Engineering.
Yajaira J. Madrigal, Senior, Biology; Heather L. McLaughlin, Senior, Natural Resources; Brittany P. Miller, Junior, Computer Science; Eliana M. Ortega, Junior, Digital Communication Arts; Zimmer Osborne, Sophomore, General Engineering.
Sanjay N. Ramanathan, Senior, Computer Science; Theresa E. Schugt, Senior, Teaching; Shannon S. Silaphath, Senior, Elect & Computer Engineering; Lola Silva, Freshman, University Exploratory Studies; Jonathan C. Snodgrass, Senior, Civil Engineering.
James S. Stanley, Senior, Mechanical Engineering; Amber Tompkins, Senior, Kinesiology; Sara B. Treichel, Senior, Agricultural Sciences; Mercedes L. Waters, Senior, Botany; Madison Whitaker, Junior, Natural Resources.
Emma C. Wolf, Junior, Kinesiology; Thomas Wunz, Post Baccalaureate, Computer Science.
Wamic: Madalyn R. Gragg, Senior, Mechanical Engineering.
Wasco: Kevin B. Hayden, Senior, Computer Science.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.