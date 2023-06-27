HOOD RIVER — Hood River County School Board members said goodbye to Tom Scully (position 5) at their June 21 meeting. Scully joined the board in 2015 and has served for eight years.

“When I think about Tom and the dedication he has provided me and our district, I think about his heart for the community,” said Superintendent Rich Polkinghorn. “His heart for students. His heart for staff, his heart for equity and justice … His attention to detail and his big heart have made Tom an outstanding board member.”