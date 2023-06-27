HOOD RIVER — Hood River County School Board members said goodbye to Tom Scully (position 5) at their June 21 meeting. Scully joined the board in 2015 and has served for eight years.
“When I think about Tom and the dedication he has provided me and our district, I think about his heart for the community,” said Superintendent Rich Polkinghorn. “His heart for students. His heart for staff, his heart for equity and justice … His attention to detail and his big heart have made Tom an outstanding board member.”
Scully reflected on the successes the district has had in the last decade, such as passing a bond for facility improvements, such as safe entrances at all sites, and the work the district’s tech team started before COVID, as well as all its during the pandemic.
“The work, as a group and community and district, has been impressive — what we’ve covered and accomplished,” he said. “… We built May Street (Elementary) and improved facilities everywhere. Security has been a huge priority, and every building is so much better off now.”
The board also said goodbye to Human Resources Director Catherine Dalbey, who leaves the district June 30 to become the human resources director at Northwest Regional Education Service District, based in Hillsboro. Dalbey began working for the district in 2000 and was a migrant preschool and kindergarten teacher, vice principal and principle before becoming human resources director in 2015.
Dalbey was honored with a video from colleagues and her family, wishing her well. The board complemented Dalbey on her grace and composure.
“I just want to say thank you again,” said Board Chair Corinda Hankins Elliott. “Thank you very much for all you’ve done for the district.”
“When I started being on the board, I had never worked in a situation like this and I sort of lost my way, and then when I was board chair, I remember distinctly thinking, like, ‘If you can act the way Catherine does, you earn the respect of people.’ And I have really looked up to you,” said Vice Chair Chrissy Reitz.
“Your skills are incredible … I don’t think we could have gotten higher or lower at certain times in the last two years that I’ve been on the board and you’ve led us through,” said Board Member Barb Hosford. “So thank you.”
