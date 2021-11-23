Local butcher and grocery, Treebird Market, is working with community partners to expand into the former Hood River News building by summer 2022.
The mission-driven project includes a full-service retail grocery and food hub with infrastructure to support local farmers and producers in the Columbia River Gorge. This project represents a transformative investment in regional agriculture, urban and rural development, food access, and equity, with an emphasis on building a strong localized food economy.
This expansion aims to serve local farmers, ranchers, producers, processors, and consumers with the much-needed centralized space to produce, aggregate, store, and distribute products, along with a full-retail market, deli, and butcher. The market includes a robust selection of fresh local and organic produce, on-site butchering, bulk foods, and grocery along with a deli serving hot and grab and go meals, and a space for the community to gather. The food hub aspect includes cold and dry storage, bulk supply purchasing, and a commissary kitchen. This project directly addresses infrastructure needs and leverages established relationships for the benefit of the gorge community and regional business, institutions, and the economy.
Project coordinators are seeking financial contributions from people who are passionate about supporting food system resilience and local farmers. They are asking for the support of the community to donate through Gofundme to help with initial project costs as they continue to work towards securing the $1.9 million needed to make this project a reality. Contact community@treebirdmarket.com to learn more.
