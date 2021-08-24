August 15 2021 meth bust HR

On Aug. 15, Hood River Police Officer Emelike Delancy made a traffic stop near the Marina Shell station.

 Photo courtesy of Hood River Police

On Aug. 15, Hood River Police Officer Emelike Delancy made a traffic stop near the Marina Shell station. During the traffic stop, more than two pounds of methamphetamine, one ounce of heroin, two firearms and cash were seized. The firearms were possessed by a convicted felon. Three individuals were ultimately arrested on several charges, including six outstanding warrants between them. The drugs seized have a street value ranging from $4,000-7,000 per pound. Officers also seized multiple high-capacity firearm magazines, which were loaded.