On Aug. 15, Hood River Police Officer Emelike Delancy made a traffic stop near the Marina Shell station. During the traffic stop, more than two pounds of methamphetamine, one ounce of heroin, two firearms and cash were seized. The firearms were possessed by a convicted felon. Three individuals were ultimately arrested on several charges, including six outstanding warrants between them. The drugs seized have a street value ranging from $4,000-7,000 per pound. Officers also seized multiple high-capacity firearm magazines, which were loaded.
Tags
Recommended for you
Headlines straight to your inbox!
News and Info from our Community Partners
Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Most Popular
Articles
- Meth bust in HR
- CAT terminates assistant director
- Finalists for Hood River City Manager announced
- Gorge girls soccer teams ready to compete
- Scaled-down version of Rangers expect same results
- Leith Gaines to step down from CCA
- The Dalles, Hood River runners prepare for fall season
- Migrant Education does things differently: Students receive life lessons from local business professionals
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest News
- Meth bust in HR
- CAT terminates assistant director
- Gorge girls soccer teams ready to compete
- The Dalles, Hood River runners prepare for fall season
- Fall sports prep schedule - Aug. 27-Sept. 1, 2021
- Scaled-down version of Rangers expect same results
- COVID-19 crushing hospitals with reprieve still weeks away
- Unique trail blends industrial past, modern restoration
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.