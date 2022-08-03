Wilinda Blueberry Patch, Hood River

Wilinda Blueberry Patch, pictured, has opened for the season, with proceeds benefiting the Fistula Foundation.

 Contributed photo

Wilinda Blueberry Patch, 730 Frankton Road, Hood River, has opened for the season — and proceeds will provide surgeries for women suffering from obstetric fistulas.

Owned by Will and Linda Chamberlain, the berry patch is open daily from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.