Many athletes throughout the Gorge are competing at the 2022 OSAA High School Track and Field State Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. Athletes from Lyle, Dufur, Trout Lake, Horizon Christian, South Wasco County, The Dalles and Hood River High School are scheduled to compete throughout the day Friday and Saturday.
Columbia Gorge News is on the ground in Eugene snapping photos and reporting results for athletes competing.
---
Friday, 3:41 p.m.
1A Girls Discus
Dufur's Hayley Peterson and Ashley Bailey both qualified for the finals, but couldn't crack a top-5 finish.Peterson's throw of 31'3" was good enough for sixth place and Bailey threw for 29' 7.75".
Friday, 2:10 p.m.
5A Girls High Jump
Hood River's Lauren Griggs finishes tied for fifth with her highest jump at a height of 4'10".
Friday, 2:07 p.m.
5A Girls 200m
The Dalles' sprinter Lilly Adams runs a time of 27.67 seconds in the 5A girls 200m dash.
Friday, 1:50 p.m.
5A Boys 800m
Hood River's Jackson Bullock becomes the first Eagle to qualify for the finals tomorrow. He finished third in his heat with a time of 2:01.83.
Friday, May 20, 1:26 p.m.
5A Girls 800m
Hood River's Maeve Woodruff placed fifth in her heat and ran a 2:29.58 but did not qualify for Saturday's final.
5A Boys 110m high hurdles
Hood River hurdler Titus Grimsley posted a time of 17.27 in the high hurdles. He did not qualify for the finals.
Friday, May 20, 11:03 a.m.
5A Boys 100m
HRV sprinter Shaw Burns finished 7th in his heat and 14th overall in the boys 100m dash.
---
Friday, May 20, 10:15am
9:58 a.m., 5A Boys 3000m
The Dalles' Juan Diego Contreras earned a top-4 finish with a time of 8:35.39.
HRV's Elliot Hawley finished ninth with a time of 8:54.71.
The Dalles' Leo Lemann ran a time of 8:59.90.
---
Friday, May 20, 9 a.m.
5A Girls Long Jump
The Dalles' Zoe Dunn has the second longest jump of the first flight.
Friday, May 20, 9:15 a.m.
5A Girls 3000m
Hood River's Phoebe Wood placed ninth with a time of 11 minutes, and three seconds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.