Rippled prints

Local resident Janet Devine speaks with Wayne McAlary of Rippled Prints.

 Jacob Bertram photo

Wayne and Shelly McAlary had no idea that their Christmas gifts to friends and family would turn out to be a hit, but when they started getting approached with offers to purchase what they call “Rippled Prints,” they jumped on the opportunity to start a business.

For 15 years now, the McAlarys have been touring small town fairs and offering their unique prints, which they make using paper, plastic, and metal. “It takes three people and six hands to do it,” said Shelly, noting that their daughter helps them to make their gifts that run from $30-$40.

Recommended for you