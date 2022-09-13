Wayne and Shelly McAlary had no idea that their Christmas gifts to friends and family would turn out to be a hit, but when they started getting approached with offers to purchase what they call “Rippled Prints,” they jumped on the opportunity to start a business.
For 15 years now, the McAlarys have been touring small town fairs and offering their unique prints, which they make using paper, plastic, and metal. “It takes three people and six hands to do it,” said Shelly, noting that their daughter helps them to make their gifts that run from $30-$40.
They first start off with the designs, which are made by a third party, then apply heat to adhere the artwork to corrugated metal, the same type of metal used for roofing.
Originally from Pendleton, the McAlarys now find time each summer to sell their wares.
They said they love to come to the Huckleberry Festival because it’s close to home and they can go camping at Memaloose State Park.
Shelly said besides traveling, her favorite part of about being on the road and selling their art during the summer is “probably just talking to people … You meet all kinds of people out here.”
