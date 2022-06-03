A week of Pride events starting Monday, June 6, at Columbia Gorge Community College is being organized by a partnership between two student-led clubs, EQUAL (EQuality through United Action League) and the Creative Writing Club.
Activities include a color run/walk, pronoun button-making and “Let’s taco ‘bout it,” which will feature tacos, an informational discussion of LGBTQ+ issues and a viewing of the documentary Texas Strong. Interested people may RSVP for the events, request accessibility accommodations, and get the Zoom links by emailing EQUAL@cgcc.edu.
Monday, June 6, 6 p.m.: Poetry reading and book signing featuring LGBTQ+ affiliated poets Christina Vega and Lydia Valentine, hosted by Creative Writing Club in the Bldg. 2 lecture hall at The Dalles campus. Both poets’ anthologies will be available for free.
Tuesday, June 7, 4 p.m.: The community is invited to join a color run on The Dalles campus. Participants can decorate themselves with the colors of Pride before parading around The Dalles Campus and adjacent Sorosis Park, and enjoy refreshments and music. Email EQUAL@cgcc.edu for accessibility accommodations.
Wednesday, June 8, all day: Community members can create a button featuring their pronouns at CGCC library on The Dalles Campus at any time on Wednesday. Or they can head to Indian Creek Campus in Hood River and pick up a pronoun sticker, while enjoying art, posters, and Pride decorations on both campuses.
Thursday, June 9, noon: “Let’s taco ‘bout it.” Conceived as a way for participants to discuss and educate themselves on difficult topics in a supportive environment, this will focus on awareness of LGBTQ+ and transgender laws and rights, terminology, and mental health awareness in the LGBTQ+ community. It will begin at noon with tacos and a showing of Texas Strong. Afterward there will be a facilitated Q&A. It will take place in The Hook cafe on The Dalles Campus, and will also be accessible via Zoom. Registration is required by following this link: https://cgcc.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUlcemgrDspHNTjYuiRo7rdtSP-Xn06m-FA
Friday, June 10, 5:30 p.m.: Pride week concludes with the LGBTQ+ movie Crush in The Dalles Campus lecture hall, with complimentary popcorn from Associated Student Government.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.