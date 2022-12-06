A Festival of Trees returned to the Civic Auditorium in The Dalles Friday and Saturday as the fundraiser for Mid-Columbia Health Foundation filled the ballroom with Christmas trees and more for the annual auction, suspended during the pandemic.
Proceeds from the 2022 event were raised to benefit the Nursing Scholarship and Patient Assistance funds at Mid-Columbia Medical Center.
The ticketed, 21 and over event Friday included a gala and live auction, with complementary champagne toast and hors d'oevres and a no-host bar.
A community open house followed the event on Saturday morning. In addition to the Christmas trees, crafts for children and photographs with Santa were available throughout the morning. Winner of the People's Choice Award was H2Oregon with "History of the Gorge" which is now on display at The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce.
Presenting sponsor was First Interstate Bank; gala sponsor was Columbia Bank; community open house sponsor was Columbia Gorge Toyota; delivery day sponsor was Domino's Pizza; decorator luncheon sponsor was Dean Dollarhide, State Farm Insurance; and the silent auction sponsor was Google.
