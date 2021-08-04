HOOD RIVER — Leith Gaines is stepping down from her position as executive director at Columbia Center for the Arts. According to a press release, her resignation is effective Aug. 27.
Judie Hanel, CCA board chair, writes: “Leith has played a critical role over the past two years and we wish her the best of luck in her next endeavors. We want to thank her for her two years of dedicated service, which involved many accomplishments, even when we were experiencing the results of COVID.
“The members of the board of directors are dedicated to guiding and supporting our very accomplished staff through this transition. During this time, board members will temporarily oversee management and provide guidance for specific areas within the organization while we restructure.
“Again, we cannot thank Leith enough for the dedication, passion, and enthusiasm she has given Columbia Center for the Arts. She will be greatly missed by the staff and Board.”
Hanel additionally said that a new season of theater is planned at CCA, with five shows scheduled now through the end of the year.
“Theater helps us to see a different perspective from our own and to know we are not alone,” she said. “Theater is immediate, evolving and always different.”
There are also four more shows scheduled for the CCA gallery in 2021, and the center’s summer camps for children have been sold out, she said.
“Our partnership with Arts In Education and The Dalles Art Center has been very successful and the kids have called it magical,” she said.
CCA is open Tuesday through Sunday at 215 Cascade Ave.; call 541-387-8877 for more information.
