Have you ever had an out of body experience? Experts say it’s like you feel you’re outside yourself, looking at your physical being from another perspective. Could it be linked to a state of extraordinarily intense concentration which is way more than normal? Is this another way to describe “being in the zone?” We’ve often heard that phrase but few of us have experienced it.
Ken Kramer was definitely “in the zone” in the last Monday night Industrial league at Hood River’s Orchard Lanes. Bowling on lanes 9 and 10, Ken started out with a nice scratch 200 in his first game, then he went off into another realm, racking up huge 278 and 266 games for a mind boggling 744 series. As far as we can recall that is Ken’s first ever 700 series and his all-time career high. A three game set of that magnitude is simply awesome, it works out to a 248 average for the night and it ended up being a whopping 201 pins over Ken’s average. Ken, who was a long-time baseball umpire, may have thought he knew all about strikes but he turned the table on things, delivering 20 of them himself in those last two great games.
Our team of the week features two other relatively new faces, Ken Thornton and John Riggleman. Ken fired a 685 set in the Industrial and John was just one pin back with a 684 that he notched in the Wednesday night Fraternal league. These two are talented bowlers so it comes as no surprise to see them in the limelight. A couple weeks ago we welcomed Ken back into league action after a long absence, expecting big things from him. We’re only a couple of months into league action and he delivered just as we thought, topping his average by 130 sticks. John is not only a darn good bowler, he’s a heck of a golfer. We’d like to see him compete in our summer Bolf league, where we bowl one week and golf the next. He may just be the best bowler-golfer in the Gorge!
Our other team of the week stars, Patrick Olson and Bill Whetstine, are practically regulars in the big scoring department. They really need no introduction as they are charter members of the bowling elite in Hood River.
There were a couple of near misses to making the Fab Five who definitely deserve honorable mention. Chris Huff burst out of his normal routine with a fantastic scratch 679 series that was highlighted by a big-time 279 game. Chris was 178 sticks over his average, so if it weren’t for Ken Kramer’s big night, Chris would be the big man on campus. Ace Hardware staffer Woody Eskildsen has really put his game together. He’s raised his average so much in the Fraternal that he’s knocking on the door of that magical 200 mark. Last week Woody beat his average by 101 pins, rolling a super scratch 677 series in the Fraternal that keyed his Hood River Supply trio to a 23-2 point shellacking of the powerhouse 6th Street Bistro crew.
Now, for an update on league action. There are only two weeks left in the first round of the Industrial and it’s looking like a two team race for first as Collins Aerospace has a 7 point lead over Ol’7-10. Last week Collins Aerospace was paced by Ken Thornton’s 685 set which boosted them to a 23-2 point wipe over Randy’s Painting. And, Ol’7-10 also had a big night but only gained a point on Collins by blasting powerhouse Wild Giant Studio 24-1.
The highly competitive hot-shot Fraternal league also has just two weeks left in round one. It looks like five teams still have a chance to take first and since this league features a position round in its last night, things could get really intense by then. Currently, Hood River Supply jumped into first with a eight point lead over Electronics Assemblers and The 3 Pendejos who are tied for second. Folks, this is what league bowling is all about, things are starting to get really interesting, good bowling everyone!
LEAGUE HIGH SCRATCH GAMES AND SERIES
MONDAY NIGHT INDUSTRIAL:
Ken Kramer: 278,266, 744
Ken Thornton: 248, 685
Chris Huff: 279, 679
Patrick Olson: 255, 651
Woody Eskildsen: 264
Paul Dethman: 247
Lynn Spellman: 245
TUESDAY NITE MIXED:
Jeremy Bloom: 652
Ken Espersen: 247
Joey Sheirbon: 240,236
Chad Mason: 235
Ciena Brittle: 223,202
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON SENIOR COLTS AND FILLIES:
Bernie Keys: 228,210, 615
Tony Teschner: 212
Jesse Flores: 206
Dick Sherrell: 204
Mick Sherrell: 202
Lynn Spellman: 202
WEDNESDAY NIGHT FRATERNAL:
Patrick Olson: 268,235, 725
John Riggleman: 247, 684
Bill Whetstine: 248,236, 682
Woody Eskildsen: 259, 677
Bernie Keys: 222, 201, 614
COUNTY LEAGUE:
Rod Pratt: 253,214, 644
Mark Bakurjian: 200
