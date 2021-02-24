The Board of Directors of Visit Hood River announced Friday that Katie Kadlub has accepted the offer to serve as executive director, effective April 1.
Kadlub comes to Visit Hood River after nine years with Mt. Hood Meadows, where she served as sales manager for two years before being promoted to Director of Business Development where she’s led the department since 2014.
“2020 was a challenging year of evolution and innovation for both our community stakeholders and our organization,” stated Corina Farrar, Visit Hood River board chair, in a press release. “As we look forward, beyond the global pandemic that severely impacted our service programs and operations, we are optimistic about the direction of Visit Hood River and look to welcome the depth of leadership, vision and collaboration Katie brings to the organization”.
Visit Hood River conducted an extensive search and selection process, fielding outstanding applicants with a passion to serve the communities of greater Hood River. As the organization enters its Strategic Planning phase for FY22, it is the perfect time for the new Executive Director to take the helm of the growing organization. Travel and tourism being the most severely COVID-19 impacted industry in the U.S. has not left Hood River unscathed. With COVID vaccines becoming widely distributed, and now a decline in new cases nationwide, travel and tourism is projected to rebound significantly in 2022.
Kadlub brings a strong background in group sales and corporate sponsorship development as well as event planning and staff management to Visit Hood River, Farrar said. Kadlub is viewed as the right person at the right time to lead the organization through an exciting phase of program development, and destination marketing and management.
The Hood River County Chamber of Commerce (doing business as Visit Hood River) is a non-profit business association serving our tourism and business Stakeholders.
Visit Hood River supports economic and tourism development in Hood River, Cascade Locks, Mosier, Odell, Parkdale, Pine Grove and Mt. Hood.
