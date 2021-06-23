When recent Hood River Valley High School graduate Dora Plascencia-Macias applied to Stanford University, she thought of it as a “reach school” — that is, one that would be a stretch to attend.
But that’s where she’s headed this fall.
“Stanford has always been my dream school,” she said. “I grew up with the idea that I was going to college and I was willing to give it my all to get to one of the best schools. I applied listing it in my brain as a ‘reach’ school. I never thought I would get accepted.”
Stanford was the last to release their decisions, so when she received her acceptance letter, she was sorting through other offers — and learned Stanford had offered her a full scholarship.
“Stanford covered everything besides $5,000, which was covered by local scholarships,” she said. “Without shame, I can say that I bawled when I saw my financial aid letter; I couldn’t believe the amazing offer they were giving me. Somehow, Stanford was my cheapest option … I’m extremely grateful for their generosity that has allowed me to attend my dream school without having a financial burden.”
Plascencia-Macias, who lives in Odell, plans to major in political science to prepare for law school. “[Stanford is] not only one of the most selective universities, but they truly care about making a change in the world,” she said. “… I’m excited to attend Stanford because they have some of the most inspiring professors in both law and psychology fields. They also push their students to explore their interests and seek for what they’re truly passionate about, so I might find another way to help people through my studies. My ultimate goal is to reach a point in my life where my actions help thousands of people. Pursuing a career in law will help me find justice for those who are failed by our system.”
At Hood River Valley High, Plascencia-Macias was involved in leadership classes, serving as ASB president for the 2020-21 school year as well as school board student liaison. She also volunteered with the local woman’s shelter, which she credits as a reason she is passionate about law, and is part of the Oregon Department of Education (ODE) Latinx/o/a Advisory Group, advocating for the Latino community.
“HRV always motivated me to challenge my barriers, and I did,” Plascencia-Macias said. “There is always a mentor awaiting your arrival, but you have to be willing to learn. I gathered my strength through the assistance that I received, but also through the challenges I had to face on my own.
“It’s hard being a minority in Hood River and our school system has been a part of that struggle. I recognize that our administration is working towards change, but there is a long way to go,” she said. “I know that I have been prepared for both the educational and life challenges that I will encounter in college due to all the mentors I have gathered throughout the years and the struggles I have overcome.”
As for Stanford, Plascencia-Macias knows she got to this point by working hard to fulfill her dream.
“I’d like to remind everyone that life is hard and things get in the way of accomplishing your dreams, but you should never give anything minimum effort,” she said. “Sometimes it seems like blowing something off won’t impact the result, but every step of the way leads to the final product.
“This opportunity is years in the making,” she said. “There were multiple occasions where I felt like not trying because it wasn’t going to get me where I wanted to be, but now I get to attend my dream school. I didn’t get here because of good luck, I got here with years of work.”
