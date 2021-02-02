A traffic stop in Hood River led to the arrest Jan. 27 of a Washougal man wanted on out of state felony charges.
Cody Bliss, 27, was charged in Hood River with multiple charges involving drugs and other allegations.
Bliss possessed no identification when Hood River Police Officer Kyle Zuercher stopped him at milepost 62 on Interstate 84. Zuercher learned that Bliss had a nation-wide warrant for his arrest, according to Chief Neal Holste. During the search of the vehicle, officers allegedly found heroin, methamphetamine, and morphine as well as drug paraphernalia.
Bliss was lodged at NORCOR in The Dalles on charges of possession and delivery of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, carrying a concealed weapon, failure to carry and present a license, tampering with drug records, and the outstanding warrant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.