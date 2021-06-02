The Hood River and Cascade Locks branches are open for Library Express Services. Patrons are invited into the buildings for 30 minutes. They can pick up holds, browse for books, or use a public computer. No appointment needed! There are occupancy limits in the Children’s Library in Hood River and the Cascade Locks and Parkdale branches. Patrons may be asked to wait. The Parkdale Library will start Library Express Services on Tuesday, June 1. Curbside Services are available by request at all three branches.
Starting June 1, the Hood River Library will be open Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Fridays, Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Cascade Locks and Parkdale Branches will be open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
To help keep the library open and everyone safe, the Library District Leadership Team has established a few basic rules based on guidance from the Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon Library Association. They will update these as conditions change. All visitors to the library ages 5 and up are required to wear a face covering. This decision is based upon the Oregon Health Authority guidance issued May 18, since they will not be screening for vaccination status. If patrons cannot wear a mask, please call the library to make special arrangements for book pickup outside the library. All seating has been put away to help keep patrons’ visits to 30 minutes. There will be no meeting rooms available at this time. The restrooms are closed at the Cascade Locks and Parkdale branches.
Library staff encourage patrons to continue to use their online resources and services. Residents in the service area can sign up for a library card through the website at www.hoodriverlibrary.org to access e-books and audiobooks, stream movies and kid’s educational programming, and to access online databases and more through the digital library.
The library is offering a variety of online programming and services. To learn about programs, services, and updates, patrons can follow the library on social media (Facebook and Instagram), check the library website, and sign up for the e-newsletter.
For more information, visit www.hoodriverlibrary.org or call 541-386-2535.
