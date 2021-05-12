On April 23, students and staff from Horizon Christian School took a fieldtrip to Ken Jernsted Airfield to visit with Hood River Soaring pilots.
Kindergarten through sixth grade classes went to three learning stations at Hood River Soaring: Weather, 1-26 Gliders, and a towing demonstration, where each class watched their teacher be towed into the air in an ASK21 training glider by a Piper Pawnee. The students watched the glider release, and then the glider landed with each class cheering as their teacher safely landed in front of them. The ASK21 training glider is also used at the United States Air Force Academy to train freshmen cadets.
“Our youth and adult training program is modeled very similar after the US Air Force Academy Glider program with many of the same aircraft,” said Hood River Soaring President Mark Stanfield. Stanfield gave a lecture on cross country soaring using thermals, ridge soaring, and wave soaring. Chief Tow Pilot Ty Sybly helped put students into one of two Schweizer 1-26 gliders, the same type of glider Neil Armstrong learned to fly before walking on the moon.
Hood River Soaring recently applied for an FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) Workforce Development Grant, titled “Triple A STEM through Soaring,” which received full Federal Oregon and Washington Congressional support. If selected, “Triple A STEM through Soaring” will create a Columbia Gorge wide Glider Ground School and Aviation, Aerospace Engineering, and Unmanned Aircraft Systems Operator Course and provide 18 full flight scholarships for six STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) educators and 12 high school students. Hood River Soaring is dedicated to bringing Triple A STEM education to secondary and high school systems in the Columbia Gorge. The FAA allows a youth to solo a glider at age 14 and become a private pilot glider at age 16. Hood River Soaring currently has 10 youth students.
To visit Hood River Soaring for an aviation learning day, email admin@hoodriversoaring.org.
