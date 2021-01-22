Hood River — Beginning the week of Jan. 25, Hood River County School District plans to offer limited in-person instruction (LIPI) to eligible students within Hood River County, HRCSD announced in a press release Jan. 22.
The Oregon Department of Education (ODE) metrics and guidance allow Hood River County School District (HRCSD) to provide LIPI for students. Provided HRCSD follows all the safety protocols outlined in the Operational Blueprints, the Hood River County Health Department supports HRCSD offering LIPI.
Given the current COVID-19 case count and test positivity rate in Hood River County, HRCSD will continue to provide its students with Comprehensive Distance Learning. In addition, HRCSD will begin offering LIPI to a small group of students who are experiencing significant challenges with distance learning. HRCSD plans to expand LIPI over the course of the coming weeks to provide more in-person instructional opportunities for students. The primary goal of LIPI is to bring the students with the most critical needs on school campuses to connect with teachers and support staff.
School Response to Instruction and Intervention (RTIi) and Early Warning System (EWS) teams prioritized students who may participate in LIPI. LIPI offers HRCSD an opportunity to serve a small and specific population of students for a limited amount of time (two hours per day maximum), providing them the academic and social-emotional support they need. The primary criteria for student eligibility in LIPI are attendance, behavior, and academics. School staff contacted students who are eligible to participate in LIPI. Student participation in LIPI is voluntary.
HRCSD staff are volunteering to assist with LIPI. Staff received and will continue to receive training and support with regard to health and safety protocols. All schools will follow the safety protocols that are outlined in the Operational Blueprints, which may be found on the HRCSD website.
For more information regarding limited in-person instruction, please contact your neighborhood school office or the administrative office of HRCSD, 541-386-2511 (phone). Additional contact information may be found on the HRCSD website.
