Hood River County Reads kicked off its 16th annual event on March 26 at the Hood River library, with free copies of this year’s book, “A Fire Story.” Books were also distributed at the Parkdale and Cascade Locks branches.
During the kickoff, Mayor Kate McBride (top photo) read the Proclamation of Support for the 2022 program, Committee Member Bonnie Withers gave a talk on how to approach the graphic memoir, and Committee Member Fran Finney talking with Deputy Sheriff Kyle Cozad about fire safety.
Copies of the book are still available at Hood River County Library branches, sponsored by the Friends of the Hood River County Library.
The next program event happens April 6 from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Hood River Library or via Zoom, with a book club talk on “A Fire Story.” All program events are free and open to the public. For more information, contact the Hood River County Library District at 541-386-2535, info@hoodriverlibrary.org, or visit hoodriverlibrary.org.
