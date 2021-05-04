The Hood River City Council has chosen Jensen Strategies, a Portland firm, to help recruit its next city manager. Rachael Fuller, the current city manager, announced her resignation in March and leaves July 2.
Cost for the search, which may take up to six months, begins at $25,000, not including expenses that could add $5,000 or more. The council will most likely hire an interim city manager as the search is likely to extend beyond July 2, said Mayor Kate McBride.
Jensen Strategies has worked with the council with goal-setting in the past. The firm has also helped other cities recruit city managers for other Oregon towns including North Bend, Sheridan, Carlton, Cannon Beach and Sisters.
Although the timeline and details may change, the firm’s plan proposes the search will begin with public and internal meetings to establish desirable attributes in the next city manager, after which the firm will present the council with a draft candidate profile and then create a recruitment brochure.
