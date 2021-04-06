Helping Hands Against Violence, a non-profit that has been based in Hood River for 40 years and serves the Gorge region, is bringing awareness to sexual assault this month.
April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and Helping Hands Prevention Educator Michaela Busch said there are several activities planned, with more being scheduled.
“With COVID, it’s more difficult to spread awareness and get the community involved,” she said. “We’re trying to do a lot of different outreach.”
Helping Hands has teamed up with local coffee shops in Hood River and White Salmon, putting up flyers and placing teal stickers on coffee cups — teal being the official color of Sexual Assault Awareness Month — that provide information and resources.
On April 5-6 — after press time — Helping Hands advocates went into downtown Hood River to place teal ribbons on lampposts “with quotes from survivors or notes of encouragement — little love letters, we call them — with our information at the bottom,” said Busch.
Helping Hands is collaborating those love letters with the Youth Advocates club at Hood River Valley High School, providing resources and information to students concerning relationship violence, healthy vs. unhealthy relationships, consent and sexual assault.
They’re also bringing the message to Radio Tierra (KZAS 95.1, 95.9, and 107.7 FM) with a special segment once a week during the month of April. Advocates will read a love letter, talk about Helping Hands services and provide contact information, Busch said.
Yet to be scheduled but in the works is a table event at Overlook Memorial Park — by the Second Street stairs — and another at HRVHS, where students and community members can place their handprints on a posterboard with the pledge, “These hands don’t hurt.”
Sexual assault is defined as any sexual contact or act without consent or the ability to give consent, and may or may not include force and it may also include verbal interactions, according to a Helping Hands press release. Helping Hands serves survivors of sexual and/or domestic abuse and stalking, and focuses on those issues through education, outreach and direct services, said Busch. There is also a 24-hour crisis hotline, 541-386-6603, for those needing to talk to someone or are seeking shelter.
“We serve anyone currently fleeing a violence situation — they can even be from out of state, as long as they want shelter,” she said. “They can be in the area or somewhere else in Oregon or Washington, and be able to get to us. We welcome them with open arms.”
“Contrary to popular belief, this is not solely a women’s issue,” said the press release. “Men play a huge role in ending violence even if they are not involved as perpetrators and/or victims. Everyone, men included, are called to act through actions such as calling out rape culture, ending misogyny, changing social norms, etc. The biggest way to spread awareness is starting a conversation and we are all held accountable for that.”
In Wasco County
HAVEN, serving victims of domestic violence and sexual assault and based in The Dalles, is asking community members to show support for those who have been impacted by sexual assault and trauma by wearing teal during the month of April. Mike’s Bakitchen Bakery, The Dalles, will be selling conchas in teal daily; call 541-296-2145 for more information.
HAVEN’s crisis line can be contacted 24 hours a day at 541-298-4789 or 800-249-4789.
