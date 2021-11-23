Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital is accepting nominations through Friday, Dec. 3 for the annual Heart of Gold event, taking place March 5.
Nominations for an individual or organization that is making a difference in community health, through advocacy or action, are being sought. Provide the nominee’s name, address, phone and email, select “community member” or “health provider” and explain in 500 words or less why you think this nominee should be considered for a Heart of Gold award; additional references and contact information is also needed. Then add your name, date, phone and email and send to Brandi Sheppard, brandi.sheppard@providence.org.
For more information, visit providencefoundations.org/events/hoodriverheartsofgold.
