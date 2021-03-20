Officials of Natural Grocers confirmed Friday, March 19 that the company plans to open a store in downtown Hood River this summer.
The location will be 419 State St., the former Hood River News building.
Indications that something was happening with the long-vacant building became evident in recent weeks as the parking lot lights, long dormant, have been fully illuminated, and the company began placing employment ads on social media.
Natural Grocers, based in Lakewood, Colo., has stores in Gresham and Portland, Bend, and nine other locations in Oregon.
Pamela Lipschitz of Natural Grocers could not confirm the number of employees to be hired at the Hood River location. Lipschitz said the store will provide groceries including produce that is organically grown only, along with a bulk section and a vitamin, supplement and body care section, but no deli or bakery departments.
The building, owned by Eagle Newspapers, Inc., of Salem, has two tenants: A Kidz Dental Zone and Amerititle. The Hood River News closed in April 2020 and Columbia Gorge News moved from the location last fall. The section of the building that housed the newspaper office and Columbia Gorge Press, has been vacant ever since.
