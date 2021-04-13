Names of students who have made the Scholastic Honor Roll Winter 2021 have been announced by Oregon State University.
A total of 8,150 students earned a B-plus (3.5) or better to make the listing. To be on the Honor Roll, students must carry at least 12 graded hours of course work.
Arlington: Elessar A. Inman, Freshman, General Engineering.
Cascade Locks: Paulina V. Le, Senior, Graphic Design.
Condon: Cooper W. Johnson, Freshman, University Exploratory Studies; Christina Kirwan, Senior, Environmental Sciences; Prema J. Nissinen, Senior, Biology; Annika G. Rietmann, Senior, Animal Sciences.
Hood River: Annalee M. Anglin, Sophomore, Kinesiology; Joshua D. Barringer, Senior, Computer Science; Eleanor E. Barton, Sophomore, Microbiology; Isaac R. Beaman, Sophomore, Mechanical Engineering; Ruben Blaine, Junior, Outdoor Products; Sara R. Brunk, Senior, Mechanical Engineering; Maria G. Bustos Ramos, Sophomore, Human Devel and Family Science; Sophie N. Caldwell, Junior, Agricultural Sciences; Myles Cameron, Sophomore, Arts, Media, and Technology; Jovana De La Torre, Sophomore, Public Health; Maritza Fernandez Ortega, Junior, BioHealth Sciences; Arthur O. Finstad, Senior, Bioengineering; Catherine L. Frost, Junior, Kinesiology; Maria E. Garcia-Toche, Junior, Psychology; Kyla M. Guertin, Senior, Biology; Luke P. Harter, Junior, Finance; Michael K. Hasegawa, Sophomore, BioHealth Sciences; Troy R. Hewitt, Senior, Mechanical Engineering; Danniar M. Kunze, Sophomore, Sociology; Dilma Lachino-Galindo, Freshman, University Exploratory Studies, William J. Lamer, Junior, Outdoor Products; Julian Magana, Junior, Marketing; Alec N. Matthews, Senior, Elect & Computer Engineering; Pierce E. Mcalpine, Senior, Natural Resources; Raine W. Melby, Sophomore, Biochemistry & Molecular Biology; Alexis Montoya, Junior, Construction Engineering Management; Jonathan Moreno-Farias, Freshman, General Engineering; Jacqueline Oropeza-Castro, Senior, Kinesiology; Julia M. Oseguera, Freshman, Psychology; Alexander Pedroza-Gutierrez, Senior, Civil Engineering; Cael W. Price, Freshman, General Engineering; Owen C. Ramsey, Senior, Mechanical Engineering; Pico Sankari, Senior, Mechanical Engineering; Peiyton A. Slatt, Senior, Mechanical Engineering; Hannah J. Sosa, Junior, BioHealth Sciences; Alden P. Sova, Senior, Industrial Engineering; Allison R. Thompson, Junior, Computer Science; Avrie W. Van Tilburg, Junior, Mechanical Engineering; Amy X. Webber, Senior, Management; Camille E. Wisniewski, Freshman, Accountancy; Zane A. Yinger, Junior, Botany; Jihan A. Ziada, Freshman, Business Administration; Quincy K. Zuck, Senior, Mechanical Engineering.
Mt. Hood-Parkdale: Aileen A. Castro-Guzman, Sophomore, General Engineering; Madison C. Mooney, Junior, Natural Resources; Diego T. Perez, Senior, Nutrition; Wade T. Pickering, Junior, Construction Engineering Mgt; Juan C. Rios-Ayala, Senior, Forestry; John N. Warila, Senior, Computer Science; Kendra M. Yasui, Senior, BioHealth Sciences.
Maupin: Nathan D. Duling, Senior, Finance.
Mosier: Anna C. Funk, Freshman, Biology; Serena C. Giunchigliani, Senior, English; Jake R. Roetcisoender, Junior, Biochemistry & Molecular Biology.
The Dalles: Walter G. Agra Neto, Senior, Elect & Computer Engineering; Lily I. Buckland, Freshman, Anthropology; Nicholas J. Coleman, Senior, Business Administration; Karla A. Hernandez, Sophomore, BioHealth Sciences; Noah M. Holloran, Sophomore, General Engineering; Cole H. Kortge, Sophomore, Agricultural Sciences; Lisbet Leon, Junior, Human Devel and Family Science; Lindsey K. Logan, Senior, Environmental Sciences; Michael A. Middleton, Junior, Economics; Andrea Nunez, Freshman, Business Administration; Daniel P. Peters, Senior, Mechanical Engineering; Sanjay N. Ramanathan, Junior, Computer Science; Celeste T. Richardson, Junior, Zoology; Jonathan C. Snodgrass, Sophomore, General Engineering; Purin V. Spitzer, Junior, Marketing; Milo X. Sprague, Senior, Physics.
Wamic: Madalyn R. Gragg, Sophomore, General Engineering; Matthew R. Gragg, Junior, Elect & Computer Engineering; Brody Myers, Senior, Marketing.
Wasco: Kevin B. Hayden, Sophomore, Computer Science; Emma C. Stutzman, Sophomore, Kinesiology.
