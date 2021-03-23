Starting March 31, the five-county Mid Columbia Economic Development Department holds a series of virtual meetings, to be held over the next nine months, on planning for the Gorge economy.

The Strategy Development meetings will help inform MCEDD’s 2022 Gorge-wide strategies for assisting local businesses.

To participate in the strategy development, visit mcedd.org/strategy/get-involved.

Meetings will focus on the following areas:

March 31 — Economic Impacts of COVID-19, Resiliency

April 28 — Demographics and Data

May 26 — Sector Focus Areas

June 30 — Analysis of Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats

July 28 — Vision and Goals

Sept. 1 — Strategies

Oct. 6 — Measuring Success, and Implementation

Nov. 5 — Annual Gorge Economic Symposium, with draft presented, and a “call to action,” according to executive director Jessica Metta.

Contact MCEDD for assistance: Jessica@mcedd.org, and 541-296-2266.