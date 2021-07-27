Girls age 11-16 took part in a girls only sailing class recently at the Hood River Marina Basin. The three-day summer camp, called “Girls at the Helm,” was offered by Seibel Sailors Program in partnership with Gorge Junior Sailing with an emphasis on helming skills. Classes are taught in the RS Feva, an entry-level, two‐person dinghy that is rigged with a mainsail, jib, and asymmetrical spinnaker, according to the GJS website, gorgejuniorsailing.org.

For more information on youth sailing, visit gorgejuniorsailing.org.