First Book Hood River and First Book Wasco County were busy this spring providing books to kids who would not normally have a chance to own them.
One child said, “I’m so excited to read all the books! Really, we get to keep these books?”
Another said, “I think I will like the butterfly book the best because it looks cool.”
Not only do the kids receive books, but whenever possible, they can choose those they are most excited to read.
In Wasco County, 142 children in kindergarten through third grade at Chenowith Elementary each received three books.
Forty-five children each received three to four books through Next Door’s Healthy Families Home Visiting Program. At Tygh Valley Head Start (through Mid-Columbia Children’s Coalitions, Head Start), 17 early childhood students each received four books.
Chenowith’s Roxanne Ringer said the kids have been overjoyed and truly thankful to receive the books — especially because they do not have many books at home. According to a Tygh Valley Head Start home visitor, when the children receive their books, they “are all excited and love them, and most of the time we sit and read after they get the books.”
A Head Start staff person said, “This year has presented us with a lot of challenges. Being able to provide children and families with high quality, fun and engaging books to support literacy development, parent-child engagement, and to help promote the joy of reading at home, has been a gift.”
In Hood River County, 120 May Street Elementary children each received five books, including book owner labels. On May 10 at Cascade Locks School, May 19 at Parkdale Elementary, May 25 at Mid Valley Elementary, and May 27 at Wy’east Middle School, about 400 students each received three books through the after-school program ExCEL.
Oregon Child Development Coalition (OCDC) and Klahre House Alternative School (Next Door) students also received books from First Book.
Teacher Damien Elderkin, ELL Migrant Program, said, “Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, I was unable to hold our annual event, so the students previewed and claimed their books over a period of five days. We were not able to spend as much time doing activities. However, the students had wonderful discussions about the books they had already read, made recommendations to each other, and even made plans to pick and read books together.”
Fall is fast approaching, and First Book need your help. Having quality, enjoyable books to read in one’s home is crucial to the students’ future. Send tax deductible donations to First Book Wasco County, P.O. Box 82, The Dalles, OR 97058, or First Book Hood River County, P.O. Box 221, Hood River, OR 97031.
If you have any questions or would like to volunteer, contact Nancy Johanson Paul at 541-490-5330 or nancypaul@gorge.net.
