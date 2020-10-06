On Sunday, Oct. 4 at approximately 2:17 p.m., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on I-84 near milepost 64.
Preliminary investigation revealed that a Harley Davidson FXS motorcycle, operated by Jose Antonio Gutierrez (40) of Milton-Freewater, was eastbound when for unknown reasons the rear tire seized causing the bike to crash.
Gutierrez was transported by Life Flight to Emanuel Hospital where he was pronounced deceased on Monday, Oct. 5.
OSP was assisted by the Hood River Police Department and Hood River Fire and Rescue.
