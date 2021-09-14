East Fork Irrigation District has hired Steve Pappas as its new district manager. Pappas is originally from John Day, and received a Bachelor of Science from the University of Portland. He has worked for more than 20 years in the natural gas industry, overseeing and managing large pipeline projects, said a press release, and is using those skills in a new environment, said a press release.
Pappas “looks forward to providing a reliable, economical, and environmentally safe irrigation delivery system to EFID patrons,” said the press release. “As an avid fly fisherman, he enjoys backcountry hiking and fishing with his wife and daughter. We look forward to continuing our important partnership with EFID and if you see Steve around the district be sure to say hello.”
