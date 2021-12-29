There’s a new E-Bike owner in the Gorge! The winning ticket for a 2021 Cube Town Sport Hybrid One 400 E-Bike was drawn on Nov. 1 at the Hood River Valley Adult Center. And the winner is … David Meriwether of Hood River. After winning this E-Bike, Meriwether gave it to his grandson, Dash Meriwether. This raffle benefited Hood River Valley Adult Center Meals on Wheels.
The Hood River Valley Adult Center would like to thank everyone who purchased tickets for this E-Bike raffle. Special thanks go to Oregon E-Bikes, 207 Front St., Hood River, who made the E-Bike available as well as being a ticket outlet, and Rosauers Supermarket, 1867 12th St., Hood River, for displaying the E-Bike and selling tickets. Thanks also to committee members of the Capital Funds Campaign for The Center who orchestrated this raffle, with assistance from HRVAC staff members.
While making your year end giving plans, consider a financial gift to the Hood River Valley Adult Center in support of Meals on Wheels. In our community, one in six seniors struggles with hunger. They are left behind, alone and hungry, struggling to stay independent and healthy, said a press release. Meals on Wheels delivers the emotional and nutritional support that allows our seniors to remain in their own homes.
- $35 provides seven meals
- $70 provides 14 meals
- $140 provides 150 meals
- $840 provides 900 meals
- $1,680 provides 1800 meals
The Hood River Valley Adult Center is a 501c3 non-profit organization. Tax deductible donations can be sent to HRVAC, 2010 Sterling Place, Hood River, OR 97031, or online at www.hrvac.org
