HOOD RIVER — “Possibilities” was the theme of the May 11 Hood River County School Board meeting, held in person at the Nathaniel Coe Administration Center.
“I just have to say, it’s nice to be back together with you all for our first in-person business meeting since October,” said Superintendent Rich Polkinghorn in his board communication.
From the very beginning of the meeting, the board received updates on the many opportunities Hood River County School District students receive — as well as a lot of good news.
Leading off the evening was the Hood River Valley High School Speech and Debate team, who took first place in the 5A Oregon School Activities Association state championship April 23 (see related story).
Sadie Smith, a junior who recently received the National Speech & Debate Association’s Academic All-American award, presented her speech on how schools in the United States are funded, and why poorer communities receive less funding than those that are already better off.
HRVHS Principal Columba Jones reported on the school’s expansive CTE — Career and Technical Education — program. What started as three study areas has grown to six state approved career clusters: Agriculture science and technology; multimedia and video production; business and management; health sciences; education and human services; and engineering technology.
“It’s very exciting to see that we are now offering a start under all of those because it really does offer an opportunity for students to see themselves in different realms, taking ownership for things they’re creating and paths they want to pursue, and have the time in high school to explore and get to dabble in each one of those pathways,” said Jones.
“There is a direct correlation between students who complete a CTE course sequence and graduation rates,” Polkinghorn said in his board communication. “Additionally, each pathway has been developed with multiple options for students upon graduation. Some students complete the pathway and head to university; some can complete the program and head to community college or technical school, and others can enter the workforce with the industry standard experience and knowledge to gain high demand, high wage jobs.”
HRVHS seniors and AVID students Ernesto Jaimes Ravadan and Cristal Meza addressed the board during the public comment period, inviting them to AVID graduation June 7 at the Bowe Theater; the ceremony begins at 6:30 p.m.
Jaimes Ravadan said he’s been a part of AVID for six years and will be heading to Linfield University in the fall, where he will major in nursing. AVID taught him many valuable skills, both in his studies and in life. “I will forever be thankful for being part of this amazing program,” he said. “Thanks to the scholarship committees and the many donors who invest in students’ education, it will allow me to attend college without having to take out any loans.”
Said Meza, “Although I’ve made many achievements today, four years ago I had no idea how I was going to get to college. I didn’t know what to expect on an application and I had no clue what a letter of recommendation was or what an activity chart was. My family had always been there to encourage me to pursue a higher education but as a first-generation student, I didn’t have any direction on how to get there.” She’s been accepted to eight universities and will attend the University of Oregon in the fall, with most of the cost covered by scholarships and grants. “One thing I do know is that AVID has been my support system and a big part of why I have accomplished so much today.”
Later in the meeting, Migrant Program Director Patricia Ortega Cooper gave a detailed overview of the district’s migrant education program with Parent Advisory Committee President Sandy Galvez and Vice President Raquel Alvarez; the program has a very strong parent component, she said, and there are seven parents on the migrant program board who must approve all spending and provide input.
Ortega Cooper said 350 students and their families qualify for services, with most located in the mid and upper valley. Students receive supplemental support (such as in math and language arts) and services (such as extended preschool and connections with area agencies) year-round.
Summer school for migrant students will begin June 29, with services beginning at 5 a.m. and extended after school care also provided. In August, students and families will take such community classes as art camps and water safety.
And 18 students were slated to head to Washington, D.C., on Sunday with Secondary Graduation Specialist América Flores, herself an HRVHS grad.
“The details (of the service) that really focus on a migrant family is amazing,” Galvez said, adding that the district provides communications, support and coaching in plain language that allows migrant families to understand the information.
Scholarship night
Senior scholarship night will be held Thursday, May 19 at HRVHS as a hybrid-virtual program, Polkinghorn said. “Due to the number of students receiving scholarships — 70 — and the number of local scholarships being awarded, there are just too many people to safely bring together inside the Bowe Theater at HRVHS.”
Therefore, the community is invited to watch the program from 6-8:30 p.m. online at www.hoodriver.k12.or.us/scholarshipnight.
“This year, the amount of local scholarships being awarded is $598,750,” Polkinghorn said “People give, and give and give, all in an effort to support the children of this community to pursue their educational dreams.”
Kindergarten, new student registration
Kindergarten and new student registration is open and, as of May 10, there were roughly 170 new and kinder families signed up for next year, Polkinghorn said.
For more information, please contact the HRCSD administrative office at hrcsd.enrollment@hoodriver.k12.or.us; 541-386-2511.
