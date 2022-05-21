The Dalles' Taylor Morehouse placed first in the 5A boys pole vault and named state champion. Morehouse successfully cleared 15-feet — surpassing 2019 champion Cody Le Bel of Crater who cleared 14'3".
Saturday, 5:18 p.m.
5A Girls 4x400m Relay
The Dalles and the Hood River girls 4x400m teams competed in the finals on May 21. TD came out on top with a second place finish and a 4:12.12. Hood River crossed the finish line in eighth place with a time of 4:20.02.
Saturday, 4:06 p.m.
5A Boys Pole Vault
The Dalles’ pole vaulter Taylor Morehouse came into the state championships with the highest recorded height of the season at 15-feet. Morehouse’s first attempt at 13-feet was successful. Morehouse went on to clear 15’ and was named state champion in the boys 5A pole vault.
Saturday, 3:48 p.m.
5A Boys 800m
Hood River’s Jackson Bullock qualified for the 5A boys 800m race on Friday. Today, Bullock placed 7th overall with a time of 1:59.63, surpassing his qualifying time of 2:01.83.
Saturday, 3:25 p.m.
5A Boys Pole Vault
Saturday, 3:25 p.m.

5A Boys Pole Vault
Saturday, 1:54 p.m.
5A Boys 1500m
The Dalles’ Juan Diego Contreras and Hood River’s Elliot Hawley ran in the 5A boys 1500m race. Contreras finished sixth overall and a time of 4:04.45, HRV’s Hawley came in behind him with a time of 4:08.72.
Saturday, 1:42 p.m.
5A Girls 1500m
Hood River distance runners Phoebe Wood and Maeve Woodruff qualified for the finals in the 5A girls 1500m. Woodruff finished 11th with a time of 5:06.49, and Wood followed her with a time of 5:06.51.
Saturday, 1:32 p.m.
5A Girls Triple Jump
The Dalles’ jumper Zoe Dunn is trying to best her second place finish in the 5A girls long jump yesterday. Dunn entered the competition with the third longest jump this season in 5A. After a scratch on her first attempt, Dunn managed a jump of 36’ 5.75” for a second place finish.
Saturday, 12:42 p.m.
5A Girls 4x100m (timed finals)
Prior to the race, The Dalles’ girls 4x100m relay team held the second fastest time in 5A, behind Thurston. Lilly Adams, Madelyn Harrison, Zoe Dunn, Amyrah Hill finished fourth overall in the timed finals with a time of 50.848 seconds — 0.006 seconds behind third place, Silverton.
Saturday, 11:30 a.m.
5A Boys Triple Jump
Hood River jumper Shaw Burns competes in his second event at the state championships in Eugene, Ore. Burns failed to make the finals in the 100m dash, but placed 11th in the 5A boys triple jump with a jump of 39' 8.75".
