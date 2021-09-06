HOOD RIVER — The Western Antique Aeroplane and Automobile Museum (WAAAM), 1600 Air Museum Road, will host the 2021 Hood River Fly-in at the Hood River Airport on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 11-12. Everyone is invited to come and enjoy the hundreds of airplanes that are expect to arrive from across the country to visit this event.
The fly-in is an annual fundraiser for the museum, which collects, restores, preserves and exhibits airplanes from the Dawn of Flight through the Golden Age of Flight and historically significant cars and trucks from the first half of the 20th century, according to a press release.
Admission includes entrance to the museum, activities and access to the event grounds, where visitors are free to roam among the visiting airplanes and talk with the pilots. There will be food all day, both days, from local restaurants as well as the Hood River Eye Openers Lions Club serving a pancake breakfast in the morning.
Biplane and airplane rides are popular every year and will fly all day, both days, giving passengers an aerial view of the fly-in, the Hood and Columbia Rivers, the City of Hood River, and the orchards in the valley, said a press release. These rides are offered by TacAero.
Fly-in hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Admission is $20 for adults and seniors, $10 for youth ages 5-18 and active duty military personnel.
To get the most action out of the weekend, ask for the Two-Day Admission Deal of $25 for adults and $13 for youth.
More information about the fly-in and the museum is available at the museum website www.waaamuseum.org or by calling 541-308-1600.
