The annual Hood River County firetruck parade made its way through Cascade Locks on the evening of Dec. 15. Firetrucks from around the county also participated in parade routes in Hood River, Odell, and Parkdale-Dee.
Hood River County firetruck parade in Cascade Locks
- John Logan photos
-
- Updated
- CHIEF DEPUTY AUDITOR Chief
- CLERICAL ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT III
- CRISIS SUBSTANCE USE DISORDER
- CASA: Training Coordinator
- Now Hiring: Special Education Paraeducators for White Salmon School District
- FOOD BLOG CONTRIBUTORS Do
- ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT SPECIALIST Economic
- CUSTOMER SERVICE REPRESENTATIVE Utility
- MECHANIC Diamond Fruit Growers
- HOOD RIVER COUNTY IS
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Columbia Gorge News
Sign up to receive notifications when a new Columbia Gorge News e-Edition is published.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our news updates? Signup today!
Obituary updates
Receive weekly updates on obituaries and death notices.
Oregon Capital Press
Oregon Capital Press presented by Columbia Gorge News
Promotions
Receive updates on upcoming promotions and special sections.
Sports updates
Receive weekly updates on local sports news.
Gorge Social
Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Most Popular
Articles
- Gorge Local — In Business: Bluebird hats makes it a Bluebird day
- Two Gorge students to sing in historic Carnegie Hall
- Death notices and service announcements: Dec. 14, 2022
- Port of HR hires new Finance Director
- Obituary: Elysium Bourdeau
- Obituary: Curtis McClain
- Death notices and service announcements: Dec. 21, 2022
- Obituary: Bruce Cooper
- Obituary: Amy Holmes
- Obituary: Thomas Wilson
Images
Videos
Latest News
- Smith leads HRV girls wrestlers at Liberty tourney
- Eagles top Mustangs, come 14th at Liberty wrestling tourney
- Bruin boys wrestlers win one of four home dual matches; Polkinghorn leads Bruin girls at tourney
- 1A boys basketball: Sherman boys lose first two league basketball games
- Bruin boys shuffle basketball lineup, win twice
- CHS hosts kids basketball camp
- 1A girls basketball: Mustangs win league games against Dufur, Lyle
- Eagle girls drop league opener vs. Canby, beat Estacada
Commented