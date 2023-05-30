Hood River Valley senior Elliot Hawley’s record-setting season culminated with two more all-time school bests at last weekend’s Class 5A state track and field meet in Eugene.
The Eagle senior placed in both of his distance races. On Friday morning, he finished eighth in the fastest 3000-meter final in 5A history — and one of the most competitive at any classification level at the state meet at Hayward Field. Hawley lowered his school record in the event to 8 minutes, 40.89 seconds.
The race was won by Crater’s Tyrone Gorze, whose time of 8:04.6 was an all-time state meet best at any level.
On Saturday, Hawley was part of the fastest 1500 in state-meet history and also lowered the HRV record in the event to 3:57.94. The HRV senior was fifth in the race, won by Wilsonville’s Carter Cutting in a record 3:47.18. Gorze was second in 3:48.67 — also under the previous record. Hawley owns the HRV school records from 800 to 3000, and he also is part of the best-ever HRV times in the distance medley relay and 4x800 relay.
Hood River junior Jackson Bullock is also a part of the latter two records. Bullock raced Friday at Hayward, finishing one spot out of qualifying for the Saturday final with his ninth-place effort in the 800 preliminaries. Bullock’s time of 1:57.33 was a personal record and is the No. 2 time in school history, one second behind the school record Hawley set earlier this spring of 1:56.35.
Hood River had one other placer (top eight) in senior Shaw Burns, who jumped 20-11.5 to finish eighth in the long jump. Burns completed his HRV career with the top long jump mark in school history of 22-5.75.
Hood River senior pole vaulter Robert Wood cleared a personal best 12-6 to finish in a four-way tie for 10th at state. Wood, who was second at the May 19 Northwest Oregon Conference meet at 12 feet, improved his vault best from 10-3 a year ago — his first track and field season.
Hood River’s 4x400 relay finished 11th in the state meet. Chaz Rockett, Hawley, Bullock, and Kadin Mitchell clocked 3:31.44 in the timed final on Saturday. The clocking is the sixth-fastest time in school history.
Eagle girls tracksters place eighth
Hood River Valley junior Simone Tillman placed in three events, scored 19 team points, and led the Eagle girls to an eighth-place finish in last weekend’s Class 5A state track and field meet in Eugene.
In addition, senior teammate Ximena Santillan’s final meet wearing an HRV singlet was a memorable one, as the Eagle finished fourth in the 300 hurdles in a personal-record 47.91 seconds at Hayward Field.
Hood River scored 27.5 points in the meet won by Bend’s Summit High.
Tillman was second in the 400 meters in a personal-best 58.26, the No. 3 time in HRV history, and also placed third in the 200 final in a PR 25.43 — the No. 2 mark on the school record list. On the 5A meet’s first day on Friday, Tillman was fifth in the long jump at a PR-tying 16-feet, 10-inches — in addition to running qualifying heats in the 400 (a then-PR of 58.43) and 200 (then-PR of 25.5).
Santillan was also busy on Friday, running the 100 hurdle prelims in 17.6 seconds (a non-final qualifying 12th). Later she posted the sixth-fastest qualifying time in the 300 hurdles of 49.15 seconds. Her time in the final (47.91) — where she improved two places — is the No. 4 fastest of all-time at HRV.
Hood River also received 4.5 points from sophomore Sylvaine Farr, who tied for fourth in the pole vault with a personal-record mark of 10 feet. Farr’s progression this season of nearly two feet included a 9-6 mark at an invitational meet April 28 in Hermiston. She cleared 9-2 at the Northwest Oregon Conference finals on May 19 before adding six inches to her personal best in the state meet.
The Eagle girls, who finished fourth at the NWOC district meet, also were represented at state by senior Olivia Nickson, who ran a non-qualifying 2:27.49 in Friday’s 800 prelims.
Summit won the team title with 99 points — its 13th girls crown since 2007, when the OSAA split the state’s schools into six enrollment classifications. The NWOC was well-represented at state, as Wilsonville was second and La Salle seventh.
