Dick Scherzinger, who turned 100 on May 8, lives at The Springs at Mill Creek in The Dalles.

THE DALLES — At 100 years old, Dick Scherzinger has worn many hats throughout his life: Those of a father, stepfather and grandfather, but also those of a combat engineer and paratrooper in World War II and a wildlife biologist for Oregon Fish and Wildlife.

Scherzinger, who now lives in The Springs at Mill Creek in The Dalles, was born and raised in Portland, but after turning 18, he was drafted into the Army and deployed to Europe to fight in World War II.