WHITE SALMON — The White Salmon Arts Council is teaming up with Margie’s Outdoor Store to provide exposure and more than $1,000 in prize money to area artists for celebrating the local legend of the Klickitat Ape Cat, “a mysterious and very large black panther-like creature that has been reported prowling the forests and canyons of the Columbia River Gorge for decades.”
According to a press release, a contest kickoff will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 25th at the White Salmon Public Library. James Szubski of Margie’s Outdoor Store will give an in-depth presentation on the Klickitat Ape Cat based on the reports received in his shop, and the complete rules of the contest will be covered. The presentation is open to all who are interested in learning more about these strange big black cats.
“According to science, big, ebony-colored cats should not exist in the Pacific Northwest, but in the past year, the store has received more than 50 reports regarding these peculiar creatures,” said Szubski, Chief Operating Officer of Margie’s Outdoor Store. “We don’t know if these creatures are biological anomalies or some sort of paranormal phenomena, so I am super excited to see how our local artists envision these mysterious beings.”
Artists will have three weeks to complete their work. A public showing and the judging will occur on Sunday, April 16th. More than $1,000 in prize money will be awarded in various youth and adult categories. After the showing, the artwork will be displayed in local businesses -- providing the artists additional exposure. Complete contest rules will be posted on the White Salmon Arts Council website.
“This contest felt like an incredibly fun way to showcase the amazing artistic talent in the Gorge while giving a face to one of the local legends that contributes to the area’s unique cultural flavor,” said Kyla Feinberg, President of the White Salmon Arts Council. “We are delighted that local businesses like Margie’s Outdoor Store are willing to invest in promoting a thriving arts community here.”
Established in 2006, the White Salmon Arts Council promotes area artists and the arts through educational opportunities and art-inspired programs and events, with the support of our members, our sponsors, and the local business community.
Margie’s Outdoor Store, located in Bingen, Wash., is the only place in the Columbia River Gorge where you can file a paranormal report. Margie’s Outdoor Store was recently voted the Best Attraction in the Gorge, the Best Outdoor Outfitter in the Gorge, and the Best Gift Store in the Gorge.
