Ape Cat art

The Klickitat Ape Cat is the subject of an up and coming arts project sponsored by Margie’s Outdoor Store and the White Salmon Arts Council. 

 Contributed art

WHITE SALMON — The White Salmon Arts Council is teaming up with Margie’s Outdoor Store to provide exposure and more than $1,000 in prize money to area artists for celebrating the local legend of the Klickitat Ape Cat, “a mysterious and very large black panther-like creature that has been reported prowling the forests and canyons of the Columbia River Gorge for decades.”

According to a press release, a contest kickoff will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 25th at the White Salmon Public Library. James Szubski of Margie’s Outdoor Store will give an in-depth presentation on the Klickitat Ape Cat based on the reports received in his shop, and the complete rules of the contest will be covered. The presentation is open to all who are interested in learning more about these strange big black cats.